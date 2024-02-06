Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 34.43 points or 0.53% at 6465.23 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.24%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.6%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.57%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.89%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.33%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.79%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.72%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.48%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 402.89 or 0.56% at 72134.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.1 points or 0.67% at 21917.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 436.69 points or 0.95% at 46179.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 110.97 points or 0.83% at 13434.26.

On BSE,2237 shares were trading in green, 1567 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

