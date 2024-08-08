Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 24.37 crore

Net loss of Welcast Steels reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 24.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.3719.36 26 OPM %-4.603.51 -PBDT-0.610.96 PL PBT-0.780.79 PL NP-0.580.59 PL

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

