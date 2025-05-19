Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

May 19 2025
Praveg announced the grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, an extraordinary eco-luxury destination nestled across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. Designed as a tranquil escape that merges nature, celebration, and comfort, the resort is poised to become a preferred choice for leisure travelers, destination weddings, and corporate events.

Set around a serene lake and surrounded by lush greenery, Praveg Resort Kachigam offers a unique island retreat experience across 89,500 square meters. The resort boasts 50 sustainable, elegantly appointed luxury cottages along with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to diverse guest needs - from relaxation to recreation and grand festivities.

May 19 2025

