Praveg announces grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, Daman

Praveg announced the grand opening of Praveg Resort Kachigam, an extraordinary eco-luxury destination nestled across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. Designed as a tranquil escape that merges nature, celebration, and comfort, the resort is poised to become a preferred choice for leisure travelers, destination weddings, and corporate events.

Set around a serene lake and surrounded by lush greenery, Praveg Resort Kachigam offers a unique island retreat experience across 89,500 square meters. The resort boasts 50 sustainable, elegantly appointed luxury cottages along with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to diverse guest needs - from relaxation to recreation and grand festivities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News