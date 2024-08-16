Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Premium Merchants standalone net profit declines 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 48.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Premium Merchants declined 52.17% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 48.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.25 -48 OPM %76.9296.00 -PBDT0.120.26 -54 PBT0.120.26 -54 NP0.110.23 -52

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

