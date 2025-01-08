Reserve Bank of India issues Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments Directions

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 6, read with section 47 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, the Reserve Bank has issued new regulations to regulate non-resident investment in debt instruments in India. The Reserve Bank has also been issuing necessary directions in the form of A.P. (DIR Series) Circulars under the aforesaid regulations as also directions under Section 45W of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, at various times relating to non-resident investment in debt instruments in India. AD Category-I banks may bring the contents of the Master Direction to the notice of their constituents. The Master Direction has been issued under Sections 10(4) and 11(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (42 of 1999) and Section 45W of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and are without prejudice to permissions/ approvals, if any, required under any other law.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News