Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Flair Writing Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2025.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Flair Writing Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2025.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd crashed 10.30% to Rs 29 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 9.10% to Rs 84.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35386 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd lost 8.32% to Rs 169.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33838 shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd shed 6.34% to Rs 573.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29259 shares in the past one month.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd pared 5.81% to Rs 268.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7559 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India issues Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments Directions

Market witnesses recovery, but remains in red; oil & gas shares advance

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 251.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 67.65% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story