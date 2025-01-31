Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Parag Milk Foods added 1.90% to Rs 168.95 after the company reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 36 crore on a 10% increase in revenue to Rs 885 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

EBITDA imporved by 13% to Rs 79 crore in the third quarter from Rs 70 crore in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 38 crore, up by 15% from Rs 33 crore in Q3 FY24.

Parag Milk Foods stated that the business has witnessed a double-digit volume growth of 11% YoY aided by healthy volume growth in its core categories. The Core categories mainly ghee, cheese and paneer have witnessed volume growth of 15% for Q3 FY25 and 17% for YTD Dec FY25.

As per the latest IMARC report 2024; the flagship brand Gowardhan Ghee commands an improved 22% market share in the branded cow ghee segment, while the brand Go Cheese sustained its 35% market share in the Cheese category.

The average milk prices during Q3 FY25 were at Rs 34 per litre (up 4% YoY) and YTD Dec FY25 milk prices were at Rs 32 per litre (down 11% YoY) while the company handled approximately 15 lakh litres of milk per day.

The companys gross profit margin (GPM) expanded by 180 basis points YoY during YTD FY25 to 25.4% as against 23.6% in YTD FY24, led by benign milk prices and improved value - added product mix.

Devendra Shah, chairman of Parag Milk Foods, said: "Our highest-ever delivery in Q3 leveraging strong festive demand is a testimonial to the increasing preference for premium dairy offerings and our ability to meet evolving consumer needs."

Parag Milk Foods is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a pan-India presence. The companys manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana.

