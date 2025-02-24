Pritika Engg bags Rs 50 cr order from MNC tractor manufacturer

Pritika Engineering Components announced that it has received a significant order worth Rs 50 crore from a leading MNC tractor manufacturer for the next five years.

The order involves the supply of approximately 100 tons per month of new large components designed for tractors. These new components will weigh over 150 kilograms, underscoring Pritika Engineerings expertise in producing robust, heavyweight products.

The order has a long-term visibility spanning over the next five years with a total value of Rs 50 crore. This order represents a strong endorsement of the companys capabilities in delivering high-quality components for the agriculture sector.

Pritika Engineering Components is engaged in the business with the objective of manufacturing tractor and automobile components.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 23.3% to Rs 1.43 crore on a 26.7% jump in net sales to Rs 28.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Pritika Engineering Components rose 0.17% to Rs 88.70 on the NSE.

