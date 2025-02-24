NSE SME Tejas Cargo India lists flat, dips below listing price

Shares of Tejas Cargo India were trading at Rs 168 on the NSE, matching the issue price of Rs 168.

The scrip was listed at 175, a premium of 4.17% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 4% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 175 and a low of Rs 168. About 14.59 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Tejas Cargo India's IPO was subscribed 1.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 February 2025 and it closed on 18 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 160 to Rs 168 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,24,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, purchase of additional trailers for the company, repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Tejas Cargo India on 13 February 2025, raised Rs 29.82 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.75 lakh shares at Rs 168 per share to 8 anchor investors.

Tejas Cargo India is a logistics company, which provides long haul supply chain transportation services by road across India. The company offers express supply chain transportation services under full truck load to a diverse range of companies, which are involved in sectors such as logistics, steel and cement, e-commerce, industrial & chemicals, FMCG, and white goods. It also provides technology-enabled logistics services to clients to optimize operations and minimize contingencies. The company derives more than 98% of its revenue from offering long haul supply chain transportation services. Their services include shipment planning, route optimization, fleet selection, documentation, tracking, communication and coordination, and performance evaluation. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 284 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 252.60 crore and net profit of Rs 8.74 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

