Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 1.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 1.08% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.8721.4915.7012.612.321.961.251.250.940.93

