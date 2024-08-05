Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Finance disbursements rise 3% YoY in Jul'24

Mahindra Finance disbursements rise 3% YoY in Jul'24

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) recorded an overall disbursement of approximately Rs 4,530 crore in July 2024, delivering 3% year on year (YoY) growth.

For year to date (YTD) July 2024, disbursements increased 5% YoY to about Rs 17,270 crore.

The company said that business assets Rs 1,07,300 crore, a growth of 5% over March 2024 and around 22% over July 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The collection efficiency (CE) was constant on YoY basis at 95% in July 2024.

Stage 3 and Stage 2 assets have remained below 10% put together, it added.

The company stated that it continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 7,600 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India's leading non-banking finance companies. Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company has over 10 million customers and has an AUM of over $11 billion. The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

More From This Section

Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 82.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Decillion Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

The NBFCs standalone net profit jumped 45% to Rs 513 crore on 20% increase in total income to Rs 3,760 crore in Q1 FY25 over in Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.34% to close at Rs 305.25 on Friday, 2 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals over 300 pts gap-down for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei drops 6%

India Inc braces for share buyback rush ahead of changes to tax rules

Yen rises to 7-month high as weak US labour data fuels recession fears

Musk-backed PAC under probe for potential violation of Michigan laws

Debby expected to rapid into hurricane before hitting Florida's Gulf Coast

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story