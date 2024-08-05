Mahindra Finance disbursements rise 3% YoY in Jul'24

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) recorded an overall disbursement of approximately Rs 4,530 crore in July 2024, delivering 3% year on year (YoY) growth.

For year to date (YTD) July 2024, disbursements increased 5% YoY to about Rs 17,270 crore.

The company said that business assets Rs 1,07,300 crore, a growth of 5% over March 2024 and around 22% over July 2023.

The collection efficiency (CE) was constant on YoY basis at 95% in July 2024.

Stage 3 and Stage 2 assets have remained below 10% put together, it added.

The company stated that it continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 7,600 crore.