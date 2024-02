From Rail Vikas Nigam

PSP Projects has received a work order of Rs 630.90 crore for construction of Gati Shakti Vishwavidhyalaya at Vadodara for Rail Vikas Nigam. The project is to be completed within 30 months.

With this, the company's total order inflow during the financial year 2023-24 till date amounts to Rs 2,626.61 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News