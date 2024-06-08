Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India consolidated net profit declines 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit declines 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 2.36% to Rs 3371.74 crore

Net profit of PTC India declined 28.04% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.36% to Rs 3371.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3453.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.94% to Rs 427.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 16439.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15246.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3371.743453.09 -2 16439.3715246.71 8 OPM %7.458.05 -6.467.25 - PBDT154.69188.19 -18 684.28663.04 3 PBT152.01185.49 -18 674.27653.10 3 NP91.32126.91 -28 427.27423.29 1

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

