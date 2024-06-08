Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Steel Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Steel Works reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of India Steel Works reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 82.59% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.23 -100 0.824.71 -83 OPM %0-483.74 --751.22-423.78 - PBDT2.37-6.53 LP -9.86-26.29 62 PBT0.38-8.37 LP -17.44-33.77 48 NP6.15-10.56 LP -11.62-35.96 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Share India Securities allots 1.96 lakh equity shares on conversion of detachable warrants

Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility wins order worth USD 1.29 billion

Board of Charms Industries approves new business activity

Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Arya Capital Management Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story