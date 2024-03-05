Punjab National Bank spurts 1.23%, rises for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 127.6, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 148.73% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 14.69% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.6, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Punjab National Bank has added around 4.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47456.1, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 317.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 710.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.3, up 1.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

