IEX total volume jumps 15% YoY to 9,462 MU in Feb'24

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved 9,462 million units (MU) overall volume in February 2024, registering a growth of 15.4% YoY basis.

According to government data published in February 2024, the country's energy consumption rose 8.5% to 127.8 billions units.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume was at 4,722 MU in February 2024 as compared to 4,664 MU in February 2023.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) increased to 2,340 MU in February 2024, from 1,714 MU in February 2023, registering an increase of 36.4% YoY.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,487 MU during February 2024, higher by 55.9% on YoY basis.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 298 MU volume during February, 2024.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 266 MU volume during the month, with a weighted average price of Rs 5.5 per unit. The segment saw participation from 214 market participants during the month.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 32 MU volume in February 2024.

A total of 6.14 lakh RECs (equivalent to 614 MU) were traded in the trading session held on Wednesday, 14 February 2024 and 28 March 2024, at clearing price of Rs 360/REC and Rs. 347/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 13 March 2024 and 27th March 2024.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.89% to Rs 91.8 crore on 14.97% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 115.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 2.21% to Rs 150.15 on the BSE.

