Puravankara reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 334.40 crore

Net Loss of Puravankara reported to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 334.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.334.40275.373.943.56-44.79-29.33-47.78-32.41-36.21-25.29

