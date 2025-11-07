Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.71% to Rs 135.15 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.71% to Rs 135.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.135.1579.1710.200.9510.72-1.979.15-4.626.86-3.51

