PVP Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 105.03% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of PVP Ventures reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 122.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.03% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.84% to Rs 62.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.18% to Rs 8.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.671.79 105 8.47175.68 -95 OPM %-87.47-234.64 --139.6773.66 - PBDT3.16-3.76 LP -9.00119.72 PL PBT2.41-4.04 LP -10.90118.59 PL NP2.41-122.16 LP 62.05143.77 -57

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

