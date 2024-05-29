Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghuvir Synthetics consolidated net profit rises 39.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Raghuvir Synthetics consolidated net profit rises 39.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.63% to Rs 63.65 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics rose 39.20% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.63% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.55% to Rs 240.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.6537.97 68 240.7393.47 158 OPM %8.964.37 -5.35-4.53 - PBDT5.821.52 283 12.76-4.65 LP PBT3.93-0.81 LP 5.13-11.31 LP NP3.482.50 39 4.70-9.83 LP

