Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 2.04%

Nifty FMCG index ended up 2.04% at 64465.85 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 3.37%, Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 2.92% and United Spirits Ltd added 2.90%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 25.81% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.45% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 24936.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.46% to close at 81559.54 today.

