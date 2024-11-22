Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 3.29%, NIFTY jumps 2.39%

Nifty IT index closed up 3.29% at 43332.1 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 4.22%, Infosys Ltd jumped 3.72% and Mphasis Ltd rose 3.49%. The Nifty IT index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 20.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 3.17% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 2.39% to close at 23907.25 while the SENSEX added 2.54% to close at 79117.11 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News