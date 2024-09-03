Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.44%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.44% at 2064.4 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 3.59%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 1.45% and Sun TV Network Ltd fell 1.41%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 29.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 0.82% and Nifty Energy index is down 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.00% to close at 25279.85 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.01% to close at 82555.44 today.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

