Nifty Realty index closed down 2.70% at 848.5 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 6.62%, Lodha Developers Ltd fell 4.59% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd shed 4.17%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 6.43% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.30% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.34% to close at 23398.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.16% to close at 74781.76 today.

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