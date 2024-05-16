Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 550.88% in the March 2024 quarter

R&amp;B Denims consolidated net profit rises 550.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 78.63% to Rs 120.47 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 550.88% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.63% to Rs 120.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.99% to Rs 21.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 343.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 253.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales120.4767.44 79 343.99253.42 36 OPM %11.268.59 -14.2013.53 - PBDT15.165.21 191 46.6231.31 49 PBT10.031.57 539 29.9718.87 59 NP7.421.14 551 21.9815.48 42

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

