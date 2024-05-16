Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India consolidated net profit declines 86.23% in the March 2024 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 86.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.04% to Rs 3540.61 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 86.23% to Rs 114.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 829.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 3540.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5134.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.84% to Rs 1854.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1395.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 12999.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16165.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3540.615134.04 -31 12999.0316165.24 -20 OPM %9.4124.08 -27.2022.66 - PBDT627.771736.78 -64 4706.533868.90 22 PBT165.421265.20 -87 2881.642068.11 39 NP114.23829.67 -86 1854.081395.68 33

