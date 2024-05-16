NLC India consolidated net profit declines 86.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.04% to Rs 3540.61 crore

Net profit of NLC India declined 86.23% to Rs 114.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 829.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 3540.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5134.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.84% to Rs 1854.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1395.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 12999.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16165.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

