Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R R Kabel launches innovative house wire solution - Firex LS0H-EBXL

R R Kabel launches innovative house wire solution - Firex LS0H-EBXL

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

R R Kabel announced the launch of the Firex LS0H-EBXL, a revolutionary innovation in house wire solutions. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to safety, the Firex LS0H-EBXL sets a new standard for electrical wiring in both residential and commercial settings.

Firex LS0H-EBXL (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) -EBXL (Electron Beam Cross Linked) represents a significant breakthrough in electrical safety, utilizing an innovative electron beam cross-linked compound that is completely halogen-free and capable of withstanding temperatures up to an incredible 900C. This ground-breaking product was unveiled at an event held at Holiday Inn Cochin on 10 June 2024, attended by industry leaders, trade partners and stakeholders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Firex LSOH-EBXL, unlike PVC based counter parts, is not only chlorine free but its non-toxic, non-corrosive & offers safety tenfold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

R R Kabel announces cessation of CEO

R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 20.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

JBM Electric Vehicles signs agreement with MUON India

Raymond Realty wins redevelopment project in Bandra East, Mumbai

PTC Industries partners with leading defence organizations under the DTIS

Siemens - RVNL consortium bags Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation project

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Central Railways project worth Rs 138 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story