Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for OHE modification work for Up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV Electric Traction System to 2 x 25 kV AT Feeding System in Amla-Nagpur Section in Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target. The cost of the project is Rs 138.45 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp