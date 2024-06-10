PTC Industries partners with leading defence organizations under the DTIS

To set up the Advanced Materials (Defence) Testing Foundation in the Lucknow Node under UPDIC

PTC Industries announced its partnership with leading entities under DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector to advance the 'Make in India' initiative.

To overcome the challenge of expensive, state-of-the-art testing infrastructure, a Green Field Defence Testing Facility is being established in the Lucknow Node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor under the DTIS scheme. This facility, named Advanced Materials (Defence) Testing Foundation is a collaborative effort among key industry players including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Yantra India, PTC Industries and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, with the land being provided by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority. The Government of India will fund 75% of the project cost, with the remaining 25% funded by the SPV members, totalling an approximate cost of Rs. 53 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The establishment of this facility, through joint initiatives of these leading defence organizations, will be a significant catalyst for the Indian defence ecosystem, creating state-of-the-art testing capabilities for advanced materials within the country. This is an important step forward for PTC Industries which is already setting up advanced materials manufacturing capabilities in the country with the building of its Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow. This Defence Materials testing facility will help to further substantiate the integrity and reliability of advanced materials being manufactured by PTC, ensuring superior quality and compliance with stringent defence standards for Titanium and Super Alloys.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News