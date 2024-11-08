R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 444.09 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 9.48% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 444.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 457.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.444.09457.3515.3717.9568.2279.4651.6562.2239.8143.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News