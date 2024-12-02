Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rabi acreage up 4.13%, area under acreage spikes 18.52%

Rabi acreage up 4.13%, area under acreage spikes 18.52%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indias rabi sowing has started on a positive note compared to last year. According to the latest data, the area under total rabi crops stood at 635 lakh hectares (lh) as on 2 December 2024, up 4.13% compared to year ago level. Area under major commodity wheat stood at 200.35 lh, up 6.58% on year. Acreage under Pulses fell 3.62% on year to 108.95 lh with Chana or Gram acreage soaring 5.55% to 78.52 lakh hectares. Total area under coarse cereals is at 29.24 lh, spiking 18.52% on year. The rabi Oilseeds acreage stood at 82.55 lh, down 5% on year. Area of key oilseed Mustard has declined 5.24% on year to 75.86 lh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi issues attachment order for Anil Ambani's Reliance Big Entertainment

Swiggy expands its 10-minute delivery offering 'Bolt' to over 400 cities

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table: Top 5 raiders and defenders

Tech wrap Dec 2: iQOO 13 launch, Samsung One UI 7, Apple iPhone 17, more

Pricol plans to acquire Sundaram Auto Components' injection moulding biz

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story