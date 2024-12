With effect from 31 December 2024

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announced that Sahil Sethi, shall cease to be Category leader, Personal Health Care, effective 31 December 2024, as he completes his tenure in his current assignment.

Maithreyi Jagannathan will take over as Vice President & Category Leader- Personal Health Care effective 01 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News