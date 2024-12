With effect from 02 December 2024

Power Grid Corporation of India announced that following officials of POWERGRID have been promoted as Executive Director (ED) (i.e. Senior Management Personnel - One level below the Board of Directors) w.e.f. 02 December 2024:

1. Rajesh Wadhwa

2. Rajesh Gupta

3. A Sensarma

