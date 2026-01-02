Radico Khaitan Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ITC Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2026.

Radico Khaitan Ltd tumbled 4.64% to Rs 3103.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9194 shares in the past one month.

ITC Ltd crashed 3.86% to Rs 349.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.9 lakh shares in the past one month. Sapphire Foods India Ltd lost 3.73% to Rs 251.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40897 shares in the past one month. Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd shed 3.65% to Rs 578.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21537 shares in the past one month.