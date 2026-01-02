Nifty trades near record highs; metal shares shine

The key benchmark indices traded with strong gains in mid-afternoon trade, as the Nifty traded above the 26,300 level. Market sentiment remained upbeat, supported by optimism over robust monthly auto sales data and sustained buying interest.

Metal stocks continued their rally for a fourth consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 491.58 points or 0.58% to 85,683.42. The Nifty 50 index gained 163.70 points or 0.63% to 26,310.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.86% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.72%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,653 shares rose and 1,466 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index added 1.09% to 11,378.75. The index jumped 5.47% for the four consecutive trading sessions. National Aluminium Company (up 3.97%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.06%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.31%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2%), Vedanta (up 1.76%), Welspun Corp (up 0.84%), NMDC (up 0.74%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.58%), Jindal Steel (up 0.54%) and JSW Steel (up 0.4%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.40% to 6.607 as compared with the previous close of 6.581. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2200 compared with its close of 89.9850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement advanced 0.85% to Rs 136,962. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 98.41. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.31% to 4.163. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 18 cents or 0.30% to $61.03 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 2.27% after the companys total advances jumped 16.30% to Rs 50,763 crore as of 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 43,650 crore as of 31 December 2024. Zota Health Care advanced 1.75% after the company announced significant expansion in its Davaindia store network, adding 276 new stores. The companys COCO segment opened 231 stores in Q3 FY26, taking the total number of COCO stores managed by wholly owned subsidiary Davaindia Health Mart to 1,207 as of 30 September 2025.