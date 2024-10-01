Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam bags East Cost Railway project of Rs 283.69 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam bags East Cost Railway project of Rs 283.69 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for 3rd & 4th line between Jarapada & Talcher Road and Construction of New line between Angul-Balram (MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-I Doubling 14 Kms).: Execution of balance earthwork in formation, minor bridges, major bridges, P.way linking works, supply of ballast, S&T Buildings, Level Crossing and other Misc. works between Jarapada and Talcher Road excluding station yards in connection with 3rd & 4th line of Jarapada-Budhapank Project and between Angul & Balram including yards of MCRL Inner Corridor Phase-I Doubling. The project cost is Rs 283.69 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Demolition of properties: SC says it will lay down guidelines for citizens

WTC 2023-25 points table: India, NZ, SL rankings; top batters & bowlers

Over 20 booked for cow slaughter in Prayagraj; meat sample sent for testing

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Visitors strike early, Rohit Sharma departs

New Zealand hikes tourist, student, work visa fee by up to 60% starting Oct

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story