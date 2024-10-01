Barometers trade in sideways; Realty shares decline for 3rd day

The headline equity benchmarks traded in sideways in early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 25,800 mark. Realty shares witnessed selling pressure for the three consecutive trading sessions. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 14.11 points or 0.02% to 84,313.89. The Nifty 50 index fell 8.60 points or 0.03% to 25,802.25. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index increased 0.42%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,307 shares rose and 1,514 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's fiscal deficit remained under control during April-August, reaching 27% of the full-year target. This containment was attributed to muted spending in the early months of the fiscal year. The government's spending has been lower due to general elections. In comparison, the deficit stood at a higher 36% during the same period in FY24.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from 57.5 in August to 56.5 in September, highlighting a robust improvement in the health of the sector that was nonetheless the weakest since January.

More From This Section

As a result of rising purchasing prices, as well as greater labour costs and favourable demand conditions, Indian manufacturers lifted their charges in September.

The combination of job creation and slower increases in new business meant that companies were able to stay on top of their workloads.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.73% to 12.18. The Nifty 31 October 2024 futures were trading at 26,007.55, at a discount of 205 points as compared with the spot at 25,802.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 October 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 102.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 60.7 lakh contracts were seen at 25,800 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty realty index slipped 0.59% to 1,092.50. The index declined 3.43% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills down 3.16%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.34%), Sobha (down 2.08%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.96%), Raymond (down 0.62%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.18%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Karur Vysya Bank shed 0.65%. The company has reported a total business of Rs 1,76,135 crore for the three months ended on 30 September 2024, up by 14.73% from Rs 1,53,516 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Tata Power Co. rose 0.27%. The company said that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government for an investment plan of approximately Rs 1.2 lakh crore in power distribution, transmission, and renewable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News