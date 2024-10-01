Palash Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Eros International Media Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd, H T Media Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024. Eros International Media Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd, H T Media Ltd and Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Palash Securities Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 170.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1733 shares in the past one month.

Eros International Media Ltd surged 15.93% to Rs 24.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hercules Hoists Ltd spiked 12.99% to Rs 585. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3657 shares in the past one month.

H T Media Ltd jumped 12.96% to Rs 28.07. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22662 shares in the past one month.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd exploded 12.60% to Rs 154.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20184 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News