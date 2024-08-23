RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 53-cr order from Uttar Pradesh Police

RailTel Corporation of India rallied 6.49% to Rs 503.45 after the company informed that it has received a work order worth Rs 52.66 crore from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for providing various services.

This project entails providing a range of services, including live CCTV surveillance service, impersonation control through Aadhaar-based biometric services, digital fingerprint and facial recognition technology during written examinations and document verification & physical standard test (DV&PST).

The said order is worth Rs 52,66,30,075 and it is expected to be completed by 31 August 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.