Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 216.06 points or 0.3% at 73401.38 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.78%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 3.33%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.83%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.32%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.02%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.91%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 0.89%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.81%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.8%).

On the other hand, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.95%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 0.82%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 42.91 or 0.08% at 55641.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.57 points or 0.25% at 16617.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.7 points or 0.14% at 24777.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 134.31 points or 0.17% at 80918.88.

On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

