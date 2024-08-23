Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 33.36 points or 0.4% at 8289.42 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.11%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.04%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.02%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.98%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.39%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.19%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.16%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.67%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.48%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 42.91 or 0.08% at 55641.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 41.57 points or 0.25% at 16617.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.7 points or 0.14% at 24777.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 134.31 points or 0.17% at 80918.88.

On BSE,1805 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

