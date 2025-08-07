Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2025.

ITI Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2025.

Rain Industries Ltd surged 9.82% to Rs 167.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60217 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd soared 7.31% to Rs 321.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35020 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 6.05% to Rs 1986.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11854 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spurt 5.52% to Rs 468.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18784 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd added 4.91% to Rs 826.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70894 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL tanks after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 445 cr

Sula Vineyards drops after Q1 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

BSE SME Essex Marine IPO ends with 2.81 times subscription

Sensex falls over 453 pts; auto shares decline

Extremely unfortunate that US should impose additional tariffs on India, says MEA

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story