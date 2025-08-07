Extremely unfortunate that US should impose additional tariffs on India, says MEA

Indias Ministry of external affairs, in response to the United States recently targeting Indias oil imports from Russia said that we have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest, the ministry stated. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable and India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests, MEA noted.
