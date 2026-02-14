Raj Packaging Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.90% to Rs 7.46 croreRaj Packaging Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.90% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.467.25 3 OPM %2.68-2.21 -PBDT0.14-0.30 LP PBT0-0.44 100 NP0-0.33 100
