Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 4519.23% to Rs 12.01 crore

Net profit of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4519.23% to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.010.26 4519 OPM %0.25-19.23 -PBDT0.03-0.05 LP PBT0.03-0.05 LP NP0.03-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

