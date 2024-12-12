Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajya Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM today following heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches. The Opposition parties had moved adjournment motions over various issues, which were rejected by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This led to protests and sloganeering by the Opposition. Leader of the House, JP Nadda, criticized the Opposition for questioning the Chairman's decision, terming it as contempt of the House. He also accused the Congress party of trying to divert attention from alleged links with US businessman George Soros.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Treasury bench was attempting to divert the attention of the House.

As the situation escalated, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 150 pts to 81,350; Nifty below 25,600; Broader markets weak

LIVE news: CM Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid impasse over Maharashtra cabinet

India needs $2.2 trn investment to be $7 trn economy by 2030: Knight Frank

Snapmint raises $18 mn in debt & equity to expand merchant network

Parliament session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after pandemonium over Congress-Soros links

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story