Rajya Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM today following heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches. The Opposition parties had moved adjournment motions over various issues, which were rejected by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This led to protests and sloganeering by the Opposition. Leader of the House, JP Nadda, criticized the Opposition for questioning the Chairman's decision, terming it as contempt of the House. He also accused the Congress party of trying to divert attention from alleged links with US businessman George Soros.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Treasury bench was attempting to divert the attention of the House.

As the situation escalated, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM.

