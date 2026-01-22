Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd and Jyoti Structures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 January 2026.

Rallis India Ltd surged 13.83% to Rs 267.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25513 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd soared 9.06% to Rs 631.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28058 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd spiked 8.91% to Rs 1472.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Waaree Energies Ltd jumped 7.79% to Rs 2604. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96926 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd advanced 7.78% to Rs 8.59. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

