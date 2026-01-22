NSE SME Armour Security (India)'s market debut fails to stand watch

Armour Security (India) traded at Rs 43.35 on the NSE, a discount of 23.95% compared with the issue price of Rs 57.

The scrip was listed at Rs 45.60, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.93% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 45.60 and a low of Rs 43.35. About 18,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Armour Security (India)'s IPO was subscribed 1.77 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 January 2026 and it closed on 19 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 55 to Rs 57 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 46,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.12% from 96.80% pre-issue. The company intends to utilized the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements, funding capital expenditure requirements for purchasing of machinery equipment and vehicles, pre-payment/re-payment of, in part or full, certain outstanding borrowings of the company and general corporate purposes. Armour Security (India) specializes in comprehensive private security solutions, offering services such as security planning and management, integrated facility management, housekeeping and manpower provision, including skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled personnel, to cater to clients diverse needs. With over two decades of experience, the company has established a strong presence in the security manpower services and integrated facility management sector. Starting from a single office in Defence Colony, Delhi, it has expanded its operations to various states across India, ensuring the consistent delivery of quality services. As of 9 December 2025, the company had a total of 37 employees.