Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 26.56% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 1163.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 939.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1163.39939.804.663.8339.4027.0030.7721.6021.3016.83

