Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 35.86% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 252.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.252.92235.279.417.4623.5515.8522.1415.5715.4211.35

